Summary

  • NICE, an Israel-based enterprise software company, is well-positioned to benefit from digital transformation, cloud adoption, and AI trends despite recent valuation declines.
  • The company's flagship product, NICE CXone, leads the cloud contact center market, with revenues growing at 12% annually and operating margins improving.
  • Concerns about competition and AI displacing contact center agents are overshadowed by NICE's strong market position and underappreciated AI monetization opportunities.
  • With net cash on the balance sheet and value-creating share repurchases, NICE is poised for a substantial re-rating as it showcases growth in its cloud business.

The following segment was excerpted from The Broyhill Q3 2024 Letter

The outperformance of US growth stocks accelerated in recent years, creating a challenging environment for value investors. With increasingly misguided opinions fueling increasingly crazy markets, the challenge is maintaining the

