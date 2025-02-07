UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), which I called my top rebound pick of 2024, has rebounded sharply from when I recommended buying it at $23. At $32, I still believe it is a buy, with a path to $40+ over the next 18 months possible with deleveraging, continued
UGI: Narrative Moving Beyond AmeriGas, Could Re-Rate To $40+ In 18 Months
Summary
- UGI Corporation has a clear path back to $40+ possible through deleveraging, utility growth, and improvement at AmeriGas.
- Q1 earnings were clean, with net income adjustments restricted to hedging. Tax savings boosted earnings to $1.37/share from last year's $1.20/share.
- AmeriGas appears to be stabilizing, with EBIT improving and customer attrition slowing. Weather could provide a boost in Q2.
- Even after the move from $23 to $32, UGI still trades at a far lower multiple than comparable companies.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About UGI Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on UGI
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-