Gold prices have soared to begin 2025. The precious metal is higher by almost 10% in the first five-plus weeks of the year, but gains have been even better among gold mining company stocks. Shares of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (
Newmont: Gold's All-Time High Helps, But Costs In Focus Ahead Of Earnings
Summary
- Gold prices surged in early 2025, boosting gold mining stocks; VanEck Gold Miners ETF outperformed the S&P 500 since early 2024.
- Despite gold's rally, Newmont struggled, down 13% since August 2024 due to cost pressures, but I maintain a buy rating.
- Newmont's Q3 2024 results missed expectations, but management reiterated strong production guidance and increased its stock buyback program to $3 billion.
- Key risks for NEM include potential declines in gold prices, higher interest rates, and operational costs, but I see it as undervalued with strong earnings growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
