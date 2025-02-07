Yara International ASA (YARIY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 7, 2025 6:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Maria Gabrielsen - Head-Investor Relations
Svein Tore Holsether - Chief Executive Officer
Thor Giæver - Chief Financial Officer
Maria Gabrielsen
Welcome to Yara's Fourth Quarter Results Presentation. Today's presentation will be held by our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; and our CFO, Thor Giæver. There will be a conference call at 1:00 PM Oslo time where you can dial in and ask questions. Log-in details can be found on our webpage under Investors.
And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.
Svein Tore Holsether
Thank you, Maria, and good morning, good afternoon, and good evening, and thank you very much for joining our fourth quarter presentation. As always, we start by looking at our safety performance. And the TRI has continued on an improving trend and reached an all-time low at year-end. And in 2024, we had our 10-year anniversary for our Safe by Choice way of working. And we're now below 1 for TRI, and that marks a significant milestone in our continuous work to improve safety.
However, safety requires continuous focus, and we still have incidents and we still have accidents that should have been avoided and could have been avoided. And we have had a weaker start of 2025 than we did in 2024. But we will solve this with our Safe by Choice way of working, and we will continue to work on reaching our ambition of 0 accidents.
Yara has delivered a strong operational performance in the fourth quarter. We've achieved record high production and safety performance, as I just went through, and we delivered on our emission reduction target as well. At the same time, we're delivering on our cost reduction program with $90 million of reduction
