Yara International ASA (YARIY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 7, 2025

Company Participants

Maria Gabrielsen - Head-Investor Relations

Svein Tore Holsether - Chief Executive Officer

Thor Giæver - Chief Financial Officer

Maria Gabrielsen

Welcome to Yara's Fourth Quarter Results Presentation. Today's presentation will be held by our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; and our CFO, Thor Giæver. There will be a conference call at 1:00 PM Oslo time where you can dial in and ask questions. Log-in details can be found on our webpage under Investors.

And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.

Svein Tore Holsether

Thank you, Maria, and good morning, good afternoon, and good evening, and thank you very much for joining our fourth quarter presentation. As always, we start by looking at our safety performance. And the TRI has continued on an improving trend and reached an all-time low at year-end. And in 2024, we had our 10-year anniversary for our Safe by Choice way of working. And we're now below 1 for TRI, and that marks a significant milestone in our continuous work to improve safety.

However, safety requires continuous focus, and we still have incidents and we still have accidents that should have been avoided and could have been avoided. And we have had a weaker start of 2025 than we did in 2024. But we will solve this with our Safe by Choice way of working, and we will continue to work on reaching our ambition of 0 accidents.

Yara has delivered a strong operational performance in the fourth quarter. We've achieved record high production and safety performance, as I just went through, and we delivered on our emission reduction target as well. At the same time, we're delivering on our cost reduction program with $90 million of reduction