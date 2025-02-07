U.S. tariffs against Canada and Mexico may have been averted for now, but the threat suggests a new era for global trade may have begun. David Sykes, Chief Investment Officer at TD Asset Management, and Kevin Hebner, Global Investment Strategist with TD Epoch, address the
Trump's Economic End Game And The Implications For Markets
Summary
- Why tariffs against Canada and China could be more about China.
- How Trump's trade agenda is changing the base case for global markets.
- How China's export model is creating problems for the global economy.
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.