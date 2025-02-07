Summary
- Diversification is crucial due to unprecedented market concentration and valuation divergences, with global compounders offering strong fundamentals at compelling valuations.
- Evolution, a leading live casino game provider, boasts market dominance through innovation, scale, and a robust technology platform, resulting in high profitability.
- Despite short-term headwinds like regulatory challenges and operational setbacks, Evolution is well-positioned for growth with a scalable model and strategic investments.
- Shares are undervalued, trading at a single-digit multiple of operating profit, presenting an exceptional long-term investment opportunity with strong potential returns.
The following segment was excerpted from The Broyhill Q3 2024 Letter
Given unprecedented concentration in US markets and record valuation divergences with the rest of the world, diversification has never been more important. Even in weak economies
