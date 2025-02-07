Six Flags: We Don't Think 10x Is A Stretch

Broyhill Asset Management
18 Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Small and mid-cap equities are undervalued, offering a safeguard against excessive crowding with compelling upside potential due to limited global exposure.
  • Theme parks, particularly Six Flags and Cedar Fair, present a significant recovery opportunity post-COVID, with management targeting $800 million in free cash flow by 2027.
  • Strategic investments and improved guest experiences at legacy Six Flags parks could boost attendance by 50% over FY23 levels, enhancing revenue and reducing debt.
  • The stock's valuation at less than 8x EBITDA, with potential to reach 10x, suggests shares could double, bolstered by a recent C-Corp conversion.

Six Flags Great America Entrance

Kubrak78

The following segment was excerpted from The Broyhill Q3 2024 Letter.

Globally, small companies trade at their lowest relative valuation in two decades, despite outpacing large caps roughly 70% of the time on a rolling three-year basis.

Small

This article was written by

Broyhill Asset Management
18 Followers
Broyhill Asset Management is a boutique investment firm guided by a disciplined value orientation. We operate outside of the fray and invest with a rational, objective, long-term perspective.

Recommended For You

About FUN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FUN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FUN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News