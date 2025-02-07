Thule Group AB (publ) (THLPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:THLPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Mattias Ankarberg - President and CEO

Toby Lawton - Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG

Gustav Hageus - SEB

Carl Deijenberg - Carnegie

Daniel Schmidt - Danske Bank

Mats Liss - Kepler Cheuvreux

Adela Dashian - Jefferies

Mattias Ankarberg

Thank you very much and welcome everybody to this Q4 call. I am also here joined by Toby Lawton, our CFO, and we will do this presentation together followed by Q&A. And as usual, we will speak to a presentation that will be available on our Investor Relations website.

So let’s start off on Page 2. We’ve had a good year. It’s been really busy to say the least, but it’s also paid off. This is a year where we are back to profitable growth despite the market being still challenging. It’s the biggest product launch year in Thule history, more new products than ever. We have also entered three new product categories. In the beginning of 2024, we launched dog transportation with the first product, the Thule Allax dog crate. During the year, we have launched child car seats in Europe. And during Q4, we acquired Quad Lock, the global market leader in performance phone mounts.

We’re also busy getting even closer to the consumer and added as one of those initiatives, five new D2C markets via thule.com. We are proud to be recognized for our product design. We