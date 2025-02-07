Nikon Corporation (NINOY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nikon Corporation (OTCPK:NINOY) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 1:00 AM ET

Yasuhiro Ohmura - Director and Senior Vice President, CTO, Deputy CFO

Takeshi Matsumoto - Corporate Vice President, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division

Yasuhiro Ohmura

This is Ohmura, Deputy CFO. Thank you for your precious time despite your busy schedule, to attend our financial results conference, today. I would like to explain our third quarter financial results and the full year-end forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

The top half of the presentation shows the key points for Q1 to Q3 cumulative results and the bottom half for the third quarter alone. For the cumulative results from Q1 to Q3, the nine months from April to December, showed a decrease both in revenue and operating profit compared to the previous year. This was due to the impact of decrease in sales of semiconductor-related business in the Precision Equipment business and the Components business as well as the recognition of one-time costs of approximately ¥5 billion due to the relocation of the headquarters.

The bottom half of the presentation, the third quarter alone, October through December results also showed a decrease both in revenue and operating profit compared to previous year, just like the cumulative results. This was due to the decline in sales in the semiconductor-related businesses, the impact of the absence of sales of G10.5 FPD lithography system recognized in the previous year and the one-time costs of approximately ¥2.1 billion including restructuring costs for the Industrial Solutions business and the impairment losses on idle assets due to reorganizing basis.

Slide 4 now shows the cumulative results from Q1 to Q3. As for cash flow, although the operating cash flow for the third quarter was nearly ¥40 billion, there were