Markets have rebounded sharply in early 2025 despite a rocky start, with investors continuing to champion growth stocks and shedding fears of escalating tariff wars and a pause in interest rate cuts. Amid the return to a “risk on” attitude, however, I think it remains important
Intapp: Unsung Growth Leader
Summary
- Intapp's strong Q2 results, robust ARR growth, and high net retention rates make it a compelling "growth at a reasonable price" investment.
- The company's partnership with Microsoft Azure and nearly pure recurring revenue base support its long-term profitability and market reach.
- I'm reiterating my buy rating on Intapp with a price target of $78.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
