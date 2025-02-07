Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR ), formerly MicroStrategy, has just reported Q4 earnings. The large loss in the bottom line could seem spooky to the average investor, but it is not representative of MicroStrategy's "true" earnings

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

Joint the Pragmatic Investor today to get insight into stocks with high return potential.

You will also get:

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video