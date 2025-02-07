Keep Calm And Follow The (Micro) Strategy

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Strategy reported Q4 losses due to Bitcoin impairment charges, not reflective of true earnings; rebranded to focus on Bitcoin accumulation.
  • New accounting measures will better reflect Bitcoin holdings' value; introduced Strike preferred stock for a perpetual call option on MSTR.
  • MSTR aims for 15% BTC yield and $10 billion BTC gain, continuing aggressive Bitcoin buys and funding through the 21/21 plan.
  • Investment in MSTR is a bet on Bitcoin's bull market; technicals suggest a potential rally to $700, with risks from the Bitcoin bear market and capital gains tax.

A group of small arrows propelling a big arrow

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, has just reported Q4 earnings. The large loss in the bottom line could seem spooky to the average investor, but it is not representative of MicroStrategy's "true" earnings

MSTR

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

