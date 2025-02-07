It doesn’t happen very often that market participants are impatiently awaiting the release of an ECB working paper. Today was one of those rare occasions as the ECB released new analysis on
ECB's Estimates Of Neutral Interest Rates Leave Plenty Of Room For Further Rate Cuts
Summary
- The European Central Bank today released a new research piece on where the neutral interest rate in the eurozone could be.
- Whether or not the ECB uses this concept and the estimates, there is still plenty of room for further rate cuts.
- With or without today’s latest estimates on where a purely theoretical and conceptual neutral interest rate for the eurozone might be, we continue to see the ECB cutting rates to at least 2% by the summer.
