Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Neal Nagarajan - Head, IR

Amir Vexler - President and CEO

Kevin Harrill - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital

Joseph Reagor - ROTH Capital Partners

Ryan Pfingst - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Centrus Energy Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 (sic) [2024] Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Neal Nagarajan, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Neal Nagarajan

Good morning. Thank you all for joining us. Today's call will cover the results for the fourth quarter 2024, ended December 31. Today we have Amir Vexler, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Harrill, Chief Financial Officer.

Before turning the call over to Amir, I'd like to welcome all of our callers as well as all of those listening to our webcast. This conference call follows our earnings news release issued yesterday. We expect to file our report for the fourth quarter and full year on Form 10-K later today. All of our news releases and SEC filings, including our 10-Ks, 10-Qs and 8-Ks are available on our website. A replay of this call will also be available later this morning on the Centrus website.

I would like to remind everyone that certain information we may discuss on this call today may be considered forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainty, including assumptions about the future performance of Centrus.

Our actual results may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in our forward-looking statements is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our annual