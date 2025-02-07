BILL Holdings: Stock Plunges Post Q2 Earnings, A Great Dip To Buy

Feb. 07, 2025 12:30 PM ETBILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) Stock
Gary Alexander
30.37K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Despite a 30% drop in post-Q2 earnings, I view Bill Holdings' valuation decline as unjustified and upgraded my rating on BILL stock to a strong buy.
  • The revenue growth deceleration and shrinking take rates are transitory issues, primarily due to unfavorable FX rates and seasonal payment changes.
  • The impacts of FX are temporary, and I expect currency stabilization, making BILL's current valuation appealing given its raised guidance outlook.
  • Bill.com trades at a very appealing ~4x forward revenue multiple, which is a rare value find in today's expensive stock market.

Bill.com headquarters building exterior.

Michael Vi

Bill Holdings Overview

As the Q4 earnings season progresses, perhaps predictably, we’ve seen many sharp emotional reactions to bad earnings prints. Investors are signaling their nervousness as markets sit near all-time high valuations, and stocks have a lot to prove to

Gary Alexander
30.37K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

