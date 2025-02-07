Earnings season is in full swing, and many companies in the financial sector have reported earnings already. In the BDC sector, Ares Capital (ARCC) reported their Q4 earnings this week, highlighting a $1.8 billion backlog of originations, and discussed
FS KKR: 12% Yield Is Attractive, And It Still Trades At A Discount Heading Into Earnings
Summary
- FSK is undervalued, trading at a discount to NAV, with strong NII and a high distribution yield, making it an attractive investment.
- FSK's portfolio is well-diversified, with 67% senior secured investments and 88.5% floating rate debt, protecting against interest rate changes.
- FSK is positioned to benefit from expected market conditions in 2025, with opportunities for increased originations and improved credit metrics.
- Despite risks, including rate sensitivity and opportunity cost, FSK's valuation and income potential make it a compelling buy heading into earnings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSK, ARCC, OBDC, GSBD, BXSL, MAIN, PSEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
