Rockwool A/S (RKWBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rockwool A/S (OTCPK:RKWBF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 7, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kim Junge Andersen - Chief Financial Officer

Jes Munk Hansen - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ephrem Ravi - Citigroup

Brijesh Siya - HSBC

Alexander Craeymeersch - Kepler Cheuvreux

Claus Almer - Nordea

Axel Stasse - Morgan Stanley

Peter Sehested - ABG

Yassine Touahri - On Field Investment Research

Kristian Tornoe - SEB

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

Zaim Beekawa - JPMorgan

Marcus Cole - UBS

Pujarini Ghosh - Bernstein

Pierre Rousseau - Barclays

Kim Junge Andersen

Good day to everyone, and welcome to ROCKWOOL A/S conference call regarding the results for the full year 2024. My name is Kim Junge Andersen, I'm the CFO of ROCKWOOL A/S. Today, I'm pleased to present the CEO, Jes Munk Hansen. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

First, yes, I will go through our presentation and give you an update of the results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2024. Afterwards, we'll be ready to answer all your questions. [Operator Instructions].

Before I hand over the word to Jes, I must ask you to notice Slide number 2, which is the forward-looking statement. Please be aware that this presentation contains uncertainties. Now we can go to the next slide, which is Slide number 3.

Jes, I will now hand over the word to you.

Jes Munk Hansen

Thank you very much. My name is Jes Munk Hansen. I'm the CEO of ROCKWOOL. Welcome to this conference call. I'll start my presentation on Slide number 3. And I'm sure you have all seen our press release, but I'll add some flavor to the page numbers here.

We had a very strong growth this year. It was primarily driven by