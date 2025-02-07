Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Black - Investor Relations

Jule Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Hoffman - Chief Financial Officer

Ned Fleming - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Andy Wittmann - Robert W. Baird

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis & Co.

Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Jean Ramirez - D.A. Davidson

Operator

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Rick Black

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone.

Information recorded on this call speaks only as of today, which is February 7, 2025. Please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the date of any replay listening or transcript reading.

I would also like to remind you that statements made in today’s discussion that are not historical facts, including statements of expectations for future events or future performance, are forward-looking statements made pursuant with the Safe Harbors provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

We will be making forward-looking statements as part of today’s call that by their nature are uncertain and outside of the company’s control. Actual results