Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) reported Q4 earnings before the bell Thursday morning, outperforming analyst's exceptions for the quarter. Q4 non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.67/share, a $0.20 beat, while Q4 revenue reached $12.3B, a significant beat of $740M and YoY growth of +7.5%. The market's response has
Bristol-Myers Squibb: Solid Q4 Earnings, But Weak Guidance And Patent Concerns Drive The Stock Down
Summary
- Bristol-Myers Squibb beat Q4 earnings expectations, but the stock fell due to lowered 2025 revenue guidance and concerns over patent expirations for key drugs.
- CEO Chris Boerner's multiyear plan focuses on developing a 'growth portfolio' and pipeline execution, with promising approvals like subcutaneous Opdivo and Cobenfy.
- Despite significant debt and uncertainty, Bristol-Myers is a compelling contrarian buy if pipeline execution offsets the $25B at-risk revenue from patent expirations.
- Near 52-week highs, I rate the stock a HOLD, awaiting clearer sales growth from Opdivo Qvantig and Cobenfy to justify a buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
All investment opportunities carry inherent risk, including potential loss of principle. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite before making any investment. The above discussion is a framework for investors (both long and short), to understand the factors that will move the underlying security’s price. It is not a prediction and should not be considered investment advice. The author has no position in BMY and no plans to initiate a position in the next 72 hours.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
