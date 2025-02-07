Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Coleman - Alpha IR

Brett Cope - Chairman, President & CEO

Michael Metcalf - EVP, CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alfred Moore - Roth

John Franzreb - Sidoti

Jon Braatz - Kansas City Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Powell Industries Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Coleman with Alpha IR. Please go ahead.

Ryan Coleman

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Powell Industries conference call today to review fiscal year 2025 first quarter results.

With me on the call are Brett Cope, Powell's Chairman and CEO; and Mike Metcalf, Powell's CFO.

There will be a replay of today's call, and it will be available via webcast by going to the company's website, powellind.com, or a telephonic replay will be available until February 14. The information on how to access the replay was provided in yesterday's earnings release.

Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, February 7, 2025, and therefore, you are advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of replay listening or transcript reading. This conference call includes certain statements, including statements related to the company's expectations of its future operating results that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and that actual future results may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industry