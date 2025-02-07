I believe the market euphoria over Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) recent earnings release has catapulted PLTR’s valuation into an unjustifiable premium. Amidst accelerating US government spending and PLTR’s initial success with its AIP product, I foresee the firm’s poor diversification strategy, market saturation
Palantir: An Icarus Story
Summary
- PLTR's valuation is unjustifiably high due to poor diversification, market saturation, and slowing margin expansion, warranting a Strong Sell rating with a target of $33.72 per share.
- Despite strong US government spending and FCF-backed R&D strategy, PLTR's heavy reliance on a small client base and US government contracts poses significant risks.
- Market saturation and competition from cost-effective AI solutions threaten PLTR's commercial revenue growth, while customization needs may erode profitability margins.
- DCF analysis reveals PLTR is significantly overvalued across bear, base, and bull scenarios, indicating a 60-70% downside risk from current price levels.
