Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Common Units (PAA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Common Units (NASDAQ:PAA) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Blake Fernandez - Vice President, Investor Relations

Willie Chiang - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Al Swanson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Goebel - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Chris Chandler - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Manav Gupta - UBS

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Brandon Bingham - Scotiabank

Spiro Dounis - Citi

Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bank of America

AJ O'Donnell - TPH

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

John Mackay - Goldman Sachs & Company

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Willie Chiang - closing remarks

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PAA and PAGP Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Blake Fernandez. Please go ahead.

Blake Fernandez

Thank you, Tonia. Good morning, and welcome to Plains All American fourth quarter '24 earnings call. Today's slide presentation is posted on the Investor Relations website under the News and Events section at ir.plains.com. An audio replay will also be available following today's call.

Important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures are provided on Slide 2. An overview of '24 results and recent announcements are highlighted on Slide 3. A condensed consolidating balance sheet for PAGP and other reference materials are in the appendix.

Today's call will be hosted by Willie Chiang, Chairman