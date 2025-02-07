Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
David Bujnicki - SVP, IR
Conor Flynn - CEO
Ross Cooper - President & CIO
Glenn Cohen - CFO
David Jamieson - EVP & COO
Conference Call Participants
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Craig Mailman - Citi
Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler
Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo
Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho
Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank
Andrew Reale - Bank of America
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs
Ki Bin Kim - Truist
Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point
Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI
Wes Golladay - Baird
Paulina Rojas - Green Street Capital
Michael Mueller - JP Morgan
Michael Gorman - BTIG
Linda Tsai - Jefferies
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Kimco Realty Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to David Bujnicki, Senior Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.
David Bujnicki
Good morning, and thank you for joining Kimco's quarterly earnings call. The Kimco management team participating on the call today include Conor Flynn, Kimco's CEO; Ross Cooper, President and Chief Investment Officer; Glenn Cohen, our CFO; David Jamieson, Kimco's Chief Operating officer, as well as other members of our executive team that are also available to answer questions during the call.
As a reminder, statements made during the course of this call may be deemed forward-looking, and it is important to note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements due
- Read more current KIM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts