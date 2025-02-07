Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) has delivered a stunning performance in the last year, with shares of the software analytics company surging more than 500%. Shares soared to a new all-time high of $106.91 after
Palantir: Priced For Perfection (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Palantir Technologies Inc. surged over 500% in the last year, driven by strong AI adoption and extreme investor optimism. The current valuation seems disconnected from fundamentals, posing a high-risk setup.
- Fourth-quarter earnings showed 36% Y/Y revenue growth, with the U.S. commercial segment leading at 64%. Customer acquisition remained strong.
- Palantir's free cash flows grew 70% year-over-year in Q4, outpacing revenue growth by ~2.0X, indicating improving profitability.
- PLTR stock is now valued at 3.0X the historical valuation average, and shares are overbought based off the RSI.
- Despite strong FY 2025 guidance with 31% projected revenue growth, risks include potential revenue slowdown in the U.S. commercial segment and a contracting valuation multiplier.
