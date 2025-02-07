Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 7, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ivan Peill - Investor Relations, InspIR Group

Luis Felipe Castellanos - Chief Executive Officer

Michela Casassa - Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Ferreccio - Inteligo Bank's Chief Executive Officer

Carlos tori - CEO, Interbank

Conference Call Participants

Ernesto Gabilondo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nicolas Riva - Bank of America

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alonso Aramburu - BTG

Andres Soto - Santander Investment Securities Inc.

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Intercorp Financial Services Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Please be advised that, today's conference is being recorded. After the presentation, we will open the floor for questions. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Ivan Peill from InspIR Group. Sir, you may begin.

Ivan Peill

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On today's call, Intercorp Financial Services will discuss its fourth quarter 2024 earnings. We are very pleased to have with us, Mr. Luis Felipe Castellanos, Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp Financial Services; Ms. Michela Casassa, Chief Financial Officer, Intercorp Financial Services; Mr. Carlos Tori, Chief Executive Officer, Interbank; Mr. Gonzalo Basadre, Chief Executive Officer, Interseguro; Mr. Bruno Ferreccio, Chief Executive Officer, Inteligo.

They will be discussing the results that were distributed by the Company yesterday. There is also a webcast video presentation to accompany the discussion during this call. If you didn't receive a copy of the presentation or the earnings report, they are now available on the Company's website, ifs.com.pe. Otherwise, if you need any assistance today, please call InspIR Group in New York at (646) 940-8843.

I would like to remind you that today's call is