Baby boomers’ heirs are awash in the “Silver Tsunami.” Cerulli projects that 75 million baby boomers will transfer $124 trillion to heirs ($105 trillion) and charities ($18 trillion) from 2024-2039. Many of these boomers are business owners who are selling
Baby Boomers Selling Businesses Worth $10 Trillion Attract Savvy Millennial Buyers.
Summary
- Baby boomers are selling $10 Trillion worth of their businesses, creating opportunities for both sellers and buyers, especially millennials interested in acquiring and rejuvenating businesses.
- Three-fourths of baby boomer-owned businesses are profitable, making the acquisition safer and smarter than starting from scratch, particularly for private equity investors.
- Exit paths include family transfer, selling to partners/employees, third-party sales, or closing. Structuring deals involves asset sales, stock sales, or mergers, with tax implications.
- Buyers can explore Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) for less risky investments, leveraging existing revenue streams and operational structures of baby boomer-owned businesses.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.