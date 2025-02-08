XLRE: Yields Have Eased, It's Time To Consider Real Estate Stocks
- The real estate sector underperformed the S&P 500 for nearly a decade, making it relatively cheap with a forward P/E ratio under 18.
- XLRE offers targeted exposure to real estate management, development, and REITs, with assets growing to $7.2 billion and a low expense ratio of 9 basis points.
- Despite recent underperformance, XLRE's valuation and technical indicators suggest a potential upswing, especially with favorable macro factors and cooling interest rates.
- I maintain a buy rating on XLRE, seeing it as appealing on valuation and expecting a recovery post-correction.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
