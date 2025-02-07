This is the 10-year anniversary of a real-life stock public portfolio 'experiment' offered and tracked in plain sight on Seeking Alpha. It is not a ceremonial test portfolio. It is the bulk or our entire U.S. dollar holdings. The portfolio is for my wife and I, but
Our Real-Life Market-Beating U.S. Stock Portfolio, Ten Years After
Summary
- Celebrating a decade of managing a real-life stock portfolio, which has successfully outperformed the S&P 500 by over 2% annually since 2015.
- Transitioned from U.S. ETFs to a stock portfolio focused on large-cap, high-quality dividend growth companies for better retirement readiness.
- Key holdings include Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, BlackRock, and 15 Dividend Achievers like Pepsi, Lowe's, Texas Instruments and Microsoft, with notable spin-offs from United Technologies.
- Despite recent underperformance against tech giants, the portfolio remains strong, supported by Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Lowe's, and Walmart, especially during recession and market corrections.
