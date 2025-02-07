Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jeff Hopson - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Tony Cheng - President and Chief Executive Officer
Axel Andre - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Leslie Barbi - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer
Jonathan Porter - Executive Vice President and Global Chief Risk Officer
Conference Call Participants
Wilma Burdis - Raymond James
Ryan Krueger - KBW
John Barnidge - Piper Sandler
Wes Carmichael - Autonomous Research
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo
Jimmy Bhullar - JPMorgan
Thomas Gallagher - Evercore ISI
Alex Scott - Barclays
Suneet Kamath - Jefferies
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Reinsurance Group of America's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the call to Jeff Hopson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jeff Hopson
Thank you. Welcome to RGA's fourth quarter 2024 conference call. I'm joined on the call this morning with Tony Cheng, RGA's President and CEO; Axel Andre, Chief Financial Officer; Leslie Barbi, Chief Investment Officer; and Jonathan Porter, Chief Risk Officer.
A quick reminder before we get started regarding forward-looking information and non-GAAP financial measures. Some of our comments or answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from expected results. Please refer to the earnings release we issued yesterday for a list of important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected results.
Additionally, during the course of this call, the information we provide may include non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our earnings release, earnings presentation, and quarterly financial supplement, all of which are posted on our website for a discussion of these terms and
- Read more current RGA analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts