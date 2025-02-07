I last wrote about Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR ) about a month ago. That article was entitled "Palantir: More Sell-Off Ahead Despite Nasdaq Inclusion (Technical Analysis)." As you can tell from the title, the article focused on the technical trading patterns at that time. Quote:

As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.

We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.