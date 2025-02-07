Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS ) stock was soaring on Friday after releasing strong earnings results. It appears that sentiment may have been low heading into the report as investors may have lost faith in the growth story. PINS continues to

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, PINS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.