ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCPK:ASAZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bjorn Tibell - Head of Investor Relations

Nico Delvaux - President and Chief Executive Officer

Erik Pieder - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Andre Kukhnin - UBS

George Featherstone - Barclays

Vivek Midha - Citigroup

Alexander Virgo - BofA Securities

Rizk Maidi - Jefferies

Jonathan Day - HSBC

Bjorn Tibell

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's 2024 Year-End Report. My name is Bjorn Tibell. I'm heading Investor Relations. And joining me here in the studio are our CEO, Nico Delvaux; and our CFO, Erik Pieder. We'll start this conference, as usual, with a summary now of the report, and then we'll open up for your questions. And we have set aside about one hour for this conference.

So with that, over to you, Nico.

Nico Delvaux

Thank you, Bjorn, and also good morning from my side. Q4 results, I would say, very much in line with previous quarters. Therefore, Q4, we had a stable organic sales development. To be precise, minus 0.3% organic growth.

With strong sales growth in Global Tech, good sales growth in Americas, a stable sales growth in EMEIA, but then sales decline in Entrance Systems and significant sales decline in APAC, reflecting a little bit market conditions, where we continue to see good momentum on the commercial side, but continued challenging market conditions on the residential side and also for the logistics vertical in Entrance Systems.

But then also this quarter, a flat organic sales that is compensated by very strong growth through acquisitions of net plus 6%. Also helped by currency, 1%. So top line up 7%, SEK40 billion.