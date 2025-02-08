Consumer Companies In Focus Next Week As McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Unilever Report Earnings

Investors’ focus next week will be on consumer price inflation for January on Wednesday, followed by wholesale inflation data for last month the following day. Retail sales figures for January are due out on Friday. Meanwhile, the first estimate for Q4 GDP in the European Union is due out on Friday.

The busy earnings season continues next week with earnings reports due from Cisco Systems (CSCO), McDonald’s (MCD), Coca-Cola (KO), Unilever (UL), and Applied Materials (AMAT).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, February 10 - McDonald’s, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Arch Capital Group (ACGL), ORIX (IX), and ON Semiconductor (ON). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, February 11 - Coca-Cola, S&P Global (SPGI), Shopify (SHOP), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and BP (BP). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, February 12 - Cisco Systems, AppLovin (APP), Equinix (EQIX), CME Group (CME), CVS Health (CVS), and Williams (WMB). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, February 13 - Unilever, Applied Materials, Sony (SONY), Deere (DE), and Coinbase Global (COIN).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, February 14 - NatWest (NWG), Ameren (AEE), and Moderna (MRNA). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) has a high level of implied volatility ahead of its earnings report based on options trading. Scholar Rock (SRRK) and SoundHound AI (SOUN) head into the new week with a high level of short interest outstanding on them. The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative strength index include Digital Turbine (APPS), Hyperfine (

