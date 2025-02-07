Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) is a US biotech working on neurodegenerative and autoimmune using T cell [Treg] modulation. Their main candidates are COYA 302 and COYA 301. COYA 302 is probably the most promising today, and it’s intended for multiple indications
Coya Therapeutics Now Pivots Toward Phase 2 In ALS And FTD
Summary
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has Treg therapies for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, targeting ALS, FTD, AD, and PD.
- However, their lead candidate is now clearly COYA 302. This drug basically combines low-dose IL-2 and CTLA4-Ig, and it’s now progressing toward Phase 2 trials for ALS and FTD.
- COYA 301 was intended for AD, but its mixed Phase 2 results may be why COYA is now pivoting toward COYA 302.
- Additionally, COYA has a deal with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories that’s mostly favorable because it funds milestone payments and still offers the potential for royalties.
- Overall, I still feel it’s reasonable to be bullish on COYA stock because I see several catalysts in 2025 that can offer significant upside.
