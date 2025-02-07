Jinko Solar: Thrived Against All Odds Showing Solar Market Resilience
Summary
- JinkoSolar is rated a buy due to its strong operational efficiency and resilience amid 2024's solar market headwinds, particularly in Europe.
- Despite a 70% decline in module prices, JinkoSolar maintained a 60% overseas shipment rate, showcasing its robust market leadership and efficient production.
- Significant R&D investments and strategic partnerships, including a $1 billion deal with Saudi Arabia, bolster JinkoSolar's market position and future growth potential.
- JinkoSolar is undervalued with a P/B ratio of 0.35, indicating a market mispricing and supporting the buy recommendation despite regulatory and economic risks.
