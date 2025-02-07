Fourth quarter results were somewhat mixed for Dutch bank ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING), with net profit landing around 11% below sell-side consensus. Compared to how things looked the last time I covered it, you could
ING Groep: So-So Q4 Results, But Shares Still Offer An Attractive Total Yield
Summary
- Shares of ING Groep N.V. have been pretty soft since my last update, trailing the wider European financials space.
- Fourth quarter net income missed sell-side expectations, with lower Eurozone interest rates weighing on the bank's deposit margin.
- The core capital returns story remains in place here - with 2025 set to be another bumper year for dividends and buybacks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ING either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
