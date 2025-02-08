Market Mayhem Mastery: Managing Amazon Earnings, Employment Eruptions, And Trade War Tensions

Summary

  • Stay calm and focused on fundamentals during market volatility; Amazon's post-earnings freakout was 100% not justified by objectively excellent fundamentals.
  • Amazon's 54% growth in CAPEX spending in 2024 and 25% in 2025 has the market worried about free cash flow, but investments in AI, robots, and automation boost margins.
  • The three-month rolling job growth rate is 237,000, compared to 166,000 last year. Additionally, wage growth has accelerated to an annual rate of 6.2%. When adjusted for real-time inflation, wages.
  • For consistent success, embrace disciplined, long-term investing, avoid market timing, and focus on quality, value, and sound risk management.
  • Real-time GDP growth models from the Atlanta, New York, and Dallas Federal Reserves, along with Truflation's 18 million daily prices sourced from 80 partners and the CME FedWatch tool (bond market), provide real-time tracking of all significant economic metrics during periods of heightened volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. Don't panic; monitor the data and trust your long-term investment strategy.
Words panic and calm on pieces of paper. Problem solving.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a wild few weeks, including flash crashes from DeepSeek and a trade war everyone saw coming. There is a lot of uncertainty about future inflation, interest rates, and the economy.

So, let me use this special report to showcase

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

