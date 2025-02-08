Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN) shares have been hard hit by the softness in the casual dining space with shares down over 40% from their 52 week high. 2024 was a difficult year for the company's Applebee's business which saw negative comparable sales
Dine Brands: I'm A Buyer At 4.5x Free Cash Flow And A 7% Dividend Yield
Summary
- Dine Brands shares are down 40%, but at $29, they appear overly discounted, trading at franchisee multiples instead of franchisor multiples.
- Applebee's struggles with declining sales and closures, while IHOP shows stability; new management could rejuvenate Applebee's, similar to Chili's turnaround.
- A concentrated franchisee base, particularly Flynn, might be interested in acquiring Dine Brands, offering significant upside potential and a 7% dividend.
- Despite challenges, Dine Brands' resilient EBITDA and FCF highlight the franchisor model's strength, with potential for 125% upside if Applebee's improves.
