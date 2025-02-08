Palantir's Tesla Moment Is Here: Power Of Hype Over Fundamentals

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.18K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • PLTR's permabulls continue to prove us and the bears wrong, as the stock charts new heights of $100s ranges and its FWD P/E valuations hit triple digits.
  • While the upward momentum is enviable, readers must note that insiders have been unlocking great gains at current levels as share dilution accelerates.
  • Palantir may remain at the forefront of the AI SaaS race indeed, thanks to its market leading AI platform, growing mindshare, and minimal competition, thanks to the cloud supercycle.
  • However, readers must note that momentum trading has its limits once buying power is exhausted, as similarly observed in TSLA's peak by December 2024 and -22.5% losses afterwards.
  • PLTR's overly skewed hype to fundamentals ratio demonstrates its highly speculative return profile at current inflated valuations/ stock prices. How long will this show go on?

Balance

Daniel Grizelj

PLTR's Robust Momentum Is Enviable, Albeit With An Uncertain Return Profile At Current Peaks

We previously covered Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) in November 2024, discussing why it continued to command a bullish stock price outperformance, thanks to the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.18K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News