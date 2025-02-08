Eisai Co., Ltd. (ESALF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2025 1:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Haruo Naito - Representative Corporate Officer & CEO
Terushige Iike - Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Planning Officer
Katsuya Haruna - Group Officer & Executive Vice President, U.S. Business Operations
Kazuhiko Tamura - Vice President, Eisai Demand Chain Systems
Lynn Kramer - Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer
Takashi Owa - Senior Vice President Chief Scientific Officer Japan Medical Safety
Tomo Ogawa - Department Manager, Clinical Operations
Conference Call Participants
Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup
Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan
Takashi Akahane - Tokai Tokyo
Miki Sogi - Bernstein
Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley
Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities
Hinako Banno - Nikkei Newspaper
Yuki Osanai - Yomiuri Shimbun
Operator
Thank you very much for taking your time out of your busy schedule to attend the Financial Results and Business Update Presentation for Q3 Fiscal 2024 by Eisai Company Limited. This is conducted in hybrid format including in-person attendance and virtual attendance. Those of you who are attending in person, please find materials including presentation deck, a fast report. For those of you who are participating virtually, please download these materials or check the materials online. Let me introduce the presenter today, Mr. Keisuke Naito, Representative Corporate Officer, Executive Vice President, COO, and Chief Growth Officer. CEO, Mr. Naito, please have the floor.
Haruo Naito
Yes. Thank you very much. Now I would like to report on the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. This is today's agenda. Next slide, please. As for the consolidated business results for the third quarter of FY 2024, the pharmaceutical continued to make steady progress with an increase in revenue and double-digit profit growth from the previous year. Revenue was 601.2 billion yen, up 9% year-on-year and up 49.9 billion yen from the previous year. Revenue
