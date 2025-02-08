Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (MITSY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:MITSY) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Tetsuya Shigeta - Senior Executive Managing Officer, CFO & Representative Director

Masao Kurihara - General Manager of Global Controller Division

Hideaki Konishi - IR

Kenichi Hori - Representative Director, President & CEO

We would like to start the briefing on the financial results for the Third Quarter of March 2025 of Mitsui & Co. Thank you for joining us today. Allow me to introduce you to the speakers. CFO, Representative Director, and Senior Executive Managing Officer, Tetsuya Shigeta; General Manager of Global Controller Division, Masao Kurihara.

Tetsuya Shigeta

Good afternoon. I'm Tetsuya Shigeta, CFO. Thank you for joining us today. I will begin with an overview of operating results for the first nine months and full year forecast. I will then hand over to Masao Kurihara, General Manager of the Global Controller Division, who will speak on the results in more detail.

Although, the global economy recovered gradually during Q3, many uncertainties in the operating environment remain, partially due to the direction of the new U.S. administration's future policies. Even in this environment, Mitsui is strengthening its current earnings base by improving our business portfolio through investments for growth, asset recycling and our middle game initiatives, while at the same time