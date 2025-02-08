SBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:SBHGF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 9:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Yoshitaka Kitao - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Yoshitaka Kitao

Thank you very much for joining us today, despite your tight schedule, there's a big turnout online. Thank you very much for that. This time, we are going to present the first nine months results and on behalf of Mr. Kitao, let me begin.

So consolidated performance revenue ¥1,013.3 billion and the profitable income before tax, ¥179,378 million, profit for the period, ¥129,790 million and profit attributable to owners of the company at ¥101,157 million. So it's over ¥100 billion and currently annualized ROE is over 10%, more precisely, 10.3%. This is the other pretax income comparison with major securities groups. We are overachieving the Daiwa Securities and following Nomura Holdings.

Next, by segment. As to revenue, Financial Services business, Asset Management business and Crypto-asset business hit a record high for pretax income. The record highs were recorded by Asset Management business and Crypto-asset business after the U.S. presidential election, the crypto-asset market was very robust. Year-on-year 9x the pretax income was ¥18.1 billion. I'm going to give more details later on.

This is shareholders benefit. XRP and ALA selection is provided to the shareholders. In the past, we used the XRP for the five the benefits, the payout. And if we had kept those XRPs, the ¥50 is the weighted average unit price. And currently, it stands at ¥354.6. Now namely approximately 7x. So those people who chose the XRP now have ¥100 or so other value. So if they kept it, the value is now 3.5x the financial services business, ¥867 billion record high revenue. And the pretax income is about ¥170 billion, the very good performance. Major factors banking business, about ¥100 billion. Year-on-year basis, up 88.8%. For Securities business, ZERO Revolution. The lost income -- there was some lost income, but that was overcome with the ¥61 billion