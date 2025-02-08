Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL, TSX:GOOG:CA) is an attractive buy following a 8.9% sell-off. Its Gemini model is poised to displace ChatGPT as the leading AI application through the integration of agentic models. These underappreciated advantages are set to fundamentally transform how billions of
Alphabet: Why Gemini Will Displace ChatGPT And Is A Must-Buy Value Catalyst
Summary
- Agentic AI is advancing rapidly, automating cognitive and decision-making tasks with artificial intentionality, enabling autonomous task completion and strategic planning without human intervention.
- Open-source AI models like DeepSeek, LLaMA, and Mistral are eroding big tech's dominance by democratizing AI and leveraging decentralized training methods similar to blockchain.
- The lack of differentiation among AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini presently poses a commoditization threat, but Alphabet's Gemini benefits from durable ecosystem advantages.
- Open-source AI enables startups to challenge big tech, particularly in niche areas like autonomous research assistants and specialized industry automation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About GOOG Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on GOOG
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-