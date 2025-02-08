The first trade skirmish of the second Trump administration has reverberated through global markets, highlighting the ongoing uncertainty in international trade relations. The administration has postponed the imposition of 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico until 1 March, while the
The Tariff Tug-Of-War: Balancing Economic Growth And Trade Relations
Summary
- The first trade skirmish of the second Trump administration has reverberated through global markets, highlighting the ongoing uncertainty in international trade relations.
- We believe the Trump administration is determined to use tariffs not only to try to alter global trade and raise government revenues but also to pressure countries on broader U.S. demands.
- Tariffs on Canada and Mexico would have a far larger economic impact than similar-sized tariff hikes on China.
- Overall, we believe bonds present an appealing opportunity in the near and long term, especially given their elevated starting yields.
