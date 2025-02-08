Palantir's Existential Problem Is Still There

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • Palantir's valuation is unsustainable despite impressive business growth and adjusted metrics; GAAP figures reveal minimal actual earnings, leading to a "Sell" reiteration.
  • Palantir's business model's existential problem - the lack of non-adjusted margins - is still there. Even with a 25% premium to today's EPS consensus for FY2025/26, the stock is overvalued.
  • Considering that the whole business model of the firm is centered around its employees, the SAR expenses we saw as "one-time" for Q4 are likely to emerge again and again.
  • Despite potential upside risks, the logical cap on upside potential and existential business model issues justify maintaining a "Sell" rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

My Updated Thesis

I initiated coverage of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) in January 2024 with a "Buy" rating, expecting "ongoing growth in PLTR's customer base and operations across commercial and government sectors" at the time. So it has been

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
7.18K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News