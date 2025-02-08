Three months ago, to the day, we wrote our first post-election commentary entitled “The Markets Are The Guardrails,” the idea being that whatever craziness might be going on elsewhere in the new administration, on the economic front at least their wildest
A Whole Lot Of Nowhere
Summary
- By the numbers, neither equity nor fixed income investors should have much to complain about for the year so far – the S&P 500 is up and the 10-year Treasury yield is down for this time.
- News hit the airwaves last weekend that those 25 percent tariffs against Canada and Mexico that had been floated earlier were, indeed, going to come into effect this week.
- Markets don’t like tariffs for all the reasons we have discussed many times in these pages, mainly because they are likely to put upward pressure on inflation and downward pressure on growth.
- If the perceived guardrails against punitive tariffs form a kind of downside support level for stocks, then the upside formula largely concerns tax cuts.
