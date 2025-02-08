LPL Financial: Beneficiary Of A Shift Among Financial Advisors Away From Large Banks

Summary

  • We initiated a position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc., the largest independent broker-dealer in the U.S., benefiting from the secular growth in financial advice demand.
  • LPL's high-quality technology, diverse business models, and best-in-class incentives attract advisors shifting from large banks to independent models.
  • LPL's investments in technology and flexible advisor models enhance efficiency, simplifying critical functions and offering various outsourcing options for independent advisors.
  • LPL's organic growth in Net New Assets and rising asset prices drive gross profit and earnings per share growth at a mid-high teens rate.

The following segment was excerpted from the Baron Opportunity Fund Q4 2024 Shareholder Letter.

Quarter End Market Cap($ billions) Net Amount Purchased($ millions)
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 24.4 15.2

In the most recent quarter, we initiated

