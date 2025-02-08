Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions. Founded in 1982, we have become known for our long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing. We were founded as an equity research firm, and research has remained at the core of our business. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Baron Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.