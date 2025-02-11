Alphabet: Why The Google Cloud Selloff Has A Silver Lining (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Alphabet delivered a record Q4 with revenue reaching an all-time high of $96.47 billion, driven by robust growth in Google Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud.
- Google Cloud missed consensus estimates despite the 30.1% growth recorded, but this was due to supply constraints rather than weak demand, thereby signalling a positive long-term outlook.
- Margins showed healthy improvements, as operating margin expanded by a whopping 4.7% to 32.1%, supported by Cloud's increasing profitability and portion of total revenue.
- We're projecting Google Cloud revenue to grow at a CAGR of c.29.7% through to FY28, with improving operational efficiency also helping to lift margins and EPS.
- We've upgraded our price target to better reflect our thesis that improving AI integrations, expanding market opportunities, and unmet Google Cloud demand will be key catalysts for earnings growth.
