Celanese Cuts Its Dividend And Investors Cut Their Losses
Summary
- Celanese announced in Q3 the temporary suspension of its quarterly dividend, ending a 19-year streak of consecutive payments.
- Management’s plan to generate $800M - $900 million in annual FCF could be reasonable, but debt levels and industry headwinds make a dividend return unlikely before 2027.
- Weak demand in the automotive and industrial sectors, coupled with oversupply in acetyl and engineering materials, pressures margins and profitability.
- I see the company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio as high (~6.4 GAAP, 4.7 non-GAAP), and deleveraging to 3x will take time, limiting capital return to shareholders.
- A short-term bounce could be possible due to technical support. Despite my sell rating, I wouldn't short the company yet.
