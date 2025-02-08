London's Gold Shortage: A Symptom Of Global Economic Anxiety

SchiffGold
3.81K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • London is encountering a gold shortage as many major gold holders are transferring their gold to the U.S.
  • London companies have sent an estimated 134 billion dollars worth of gold recently to the United States, which has led to a significant backlog in gold retrieval waiting times in the UK.
  • The coming years will reveal whether the shift marks a temporary fluctuation or a more permanent realignment in the world’s gold distribution.

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

The world of finance is witnessing a significant shift as a massive transfer of gold makes it way from London to the United States. This isn't merely a shuffling of bullion, it's a symptom of worldwide economic anxieties.

This article was written by

SchiffGold
3.81K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News