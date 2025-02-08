The world of finance is witnessing a significant shift as a massive transfer of gold makes it way from London to the United States. This isn't merely a shuffling of bullion, it's a symptom of worldwide economic anxieties.
London's Gold Shortage: A Symptom Of Global Economic Anxiety
- London is encountering a gold shortage as many major gold holders are transferring their gold to the U.S.
- London companies have sent an estimated 134 billion dollars worth of gold recently to the United States, which has led to a significant backlog in gold retrieval waiting times in the UK.
- The coming years will reveal whether the shift marks a temporary fluctuation or a more permanent realignment in the world’s gold distribution.
