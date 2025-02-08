I randomly stumbled upon a YouTube video from 2023 where Tom Jensen, Co-Founder & CEO of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY), was on the NYSE floor, talking up his company’s potential and vision for clean energy. In his
Freyr Battery's Unexpected Shift, Can Its Solar Bet Revive Investor Confidence?
Summary
- FREYR Battery pivoted from battery production to solar, boosting stock by 226% before a 42% drop, presenting a potential entry point.
- Despite financial challenges and uncertainties, the solar pivot offers immediate revenues and clear EBITDA visibility, with Trina Solar's technology and partnerships aiding ramp-up.
- The new focus on the U.S. solar market faces risks like asset disposal challenges, global solar module glut, and potential IRA policy changes.
- Given the uncertainties and financial hurdles, it's prudent to wait and monitor FREYR's progress in the solar sector before investing.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
